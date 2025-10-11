Palestinian Civil Society Reacts to the Trump-Netanyahu Genocidal Plan

n response to the so-called Trump Plan, a scheme primarily designed by Israel’s fascist government to save it from its unprecedented global isolation, in the midst of the ongoing, livestreamed US-Israeli genocide against millions of Palestinians in Gaza, and recognizing the diversity of political positions among Palestinian parties, the Palestinian popular and civil society consensus on the following 5 fundamental points remains solid:

Blocking, occupying or otherwise disrupting strategic highways, bridges, ports, and facilities of complicit weapons, tech, media, financial and other corporations;

Mass protests and peaceful disruptive actions at government offices (ministries of trade, transport, or foreign affairs, for instance) or parliaments, demanding that they comply with their legal obligations under international law , including by: Imposing “a full arms embargo on Israel, halting all arms agreements, imports, exports and transfers, including of dual-use items,” as called for by dozens of UN human rights experts. Cancelling or suspending “economic relationships, trade agreements and academic relations with Israel that may contribute to its unlawful presence and apartheid regime in the occupied Palestinian territory.” Joining the The Hague Group , the most promising inter-state initiative so far that is aimed at promoting concrete sanctions and meaningful, consequential accountability measures, and endorsing and implementing their Bogotá Declaration. Expel apartheid Israel from the UN by withdrawing its accreditation to the UN General Assembly and pushing for lawful sanctions against it similar to those imposed on apartheid South Africa. Adapt immigration and visa policies aligned with international legal standards, including by ending visa-free agreements with Israel and implementing screening of suspected Israeli war criminals.

(ministries of trade, transport, or foreign affairs, for instance) parliaments, , including by: Strikes , where feasible, and conscientious objection to complicity in genocide at institutions and workplaces, including universities, city councils, among others; 5

Escalation of boycott campaigns against priority targets of the BDS movement — including peaceful disruption at stores and company offices, as well as social media actions;

, where feasible, and at institutions and workplaces, including universities, city councils, among others; against priority targets of the BDS movement — including peaceful disruption at stores and company offices, as well as social media actions; Launch broad intersectional campaigns to compel institutions — including city councils, universities, trade unions, hospitals, etc. — to adopt ethical procurement and investment policies, where applicable, that exclude companies knowingly and persistently involved in grave human rights violations, particularly war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Together, we can and must disrupt all complicity in Israel’s “final solution” for the Indigenous people of Palestine. Together we can dismantle Israeli apartheid just as South African apartheid was dismantled. Anything less would be a failure of humanity. •

Signed:

Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU – Gaza)

Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine

Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC)

Global Palestine Right of Return Coalition

General Union of Palestinian Workers

Palestinian Federation of New Unions

General Union of Palestinian Teachers (GUPT)

Palestinian Federation of Unions of University Professors and Employees (PFUUPE)

General Union of Palestinian Women

General Union of Palestinian Writers

Agriculture Engineers Association – Jerusalem Center

Palestinian Union of Postal, IT & Telecommunications Workers

Palestinian National Institute for NGOs

Federation of Independent Trade Unions

Veterinarians Syndicate – Jerusalem Center

Occupied Palestine and Syrian Golan Heights Initiative (OPGAI)

Union of Palestinian Farmers

Grassroots Palestinian Anti-Apartheid Wall Campaign (STW)

Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI)

Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC)

Civic Coalition for the Defense of Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem

Coalition for Jerusalem

Union of Palestinian Charitable Organizations

Women’s Campaign to Boycott Israeli Products

National Committee for Grassroots Resistance

Southern Electricity Company Employees Union

Association of Employees of The Financial Sector, Palestine

Health Services Employees’ Association

Union of Workers in Kindergartens and Private Schools

Jawwal Employee Association

Union of Workers’ Unions in Local Authorities – Hebron

Palestinian Electricians Union – Hebron

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) is the largest coalition in Palestinian civil society. It leads and supports the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Visit their website and follow @BDSmovement.