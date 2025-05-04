On Her 7th Birthday, We Know Who Killed Hind Rajab. And We’re Taking Them to Court

Brussels, 3 May 2025 — Today, little Hind Rajab should have been blowing out candles on her 7th birthday. On this day of remembrance and heartbreak, the Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a war crimes complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. After a year of tireless investigation, we have identified the military unit responsible, as well as the commander who led the operation that killed Hind, her family, and the two medics who tried to save her.

The Commander, the Brigade, the Battalion

We now publicly name the commander responsable for killing Hind:

Lieutenant Colonel Beni Aharon

Commander of the 401st Armored Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the time of the killing

It was under Lt. Col. Aharon’s command that an Israeli tank unit attacked the civilian vehicle of Hind’s family, and later destroyed the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance dispatched to rescue her.

We also confirm that the battalion operating under his authority in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood on 29 January 2024 has been fully identified, along with its field commanders and operational officers. These men are no longer unknown. They are no longer protected by silence.

We Will Not Stop at Naming One Man

While we begin by calling on the ICC Office of the Prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Lt. Col. Beni Aharon, we are preparing additional legal complaints against the battalion’s officers. These will be filed in qualified national jurisdictions under universal jurisdiction principles.

We will go after every officer involved—those who gave the orders, those who fired, those who covered it up, and those who let it happen.

“Today, Hind should have been blowing out candles. Instead, we are naming her killer,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah. “This is only the beginning. We are coming for every name, every link in the chain, with the law and with truth.”A Crime That the World Must Remember

On 29 January 2024, Hind Rajab’s car was hit by Israeli tank fire. Six members of her family died instantly. Hind, wounded and terrified, remained alive for hours, whispering into a phone with PRCS dispatchers: “I’m so scared… please come.”

The ambulance sent to save her never made it. It too was shelled and burned. The two medics inside were killed instantly. When rescue workers returned ten days later, they found Hind’s small body lying next to her cousin Layan. Their voices had gone quiet.

A year of Research

This complaint is not an act of revenge—it is a solemn legal act rooted in evidence, law, and the humanity Hind was denied. We built it on a year of work by our team, who expanded on the groundbreaking investigations of Forensic Architecture, Sky News, and others. We have gathered what courts need to act, and now we ask them to do so—with urgency and courage.

Hind Rajab’s Voice Will Echo in Justice

This Foundation carries the name of Hind and will make sure that her martyrdom is not the end of the story. We are relentless in the pursuit of justice, and we are not alone. More organizations are starting to follow the path we have opened. More names will follow. More jurisdictions will open. The wall of impunity that shields war criminals is beginning to crack.

And it will crack because a six-year-old girl asked for help. Because she waited and we could not save her. Because we will not let her name be buried.

Justice for Hind. Justice for Palestine