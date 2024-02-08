Nicaragua To Take UK, Germany, Canada, Netherlands To ICJ Over Gaza war

Nicaragua has warned Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada of its intention to take them to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for supplying weapons to Israel and thus contributing to the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The government of Nicaragua asserted that the four nations provided arms to Israel, contributing to or directly committing violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip. It further conveyed a verbal warning to these countries, emphasising its decision to hold them accountable under international law.

Moreover, it urged the governments of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada to cease immediately the supply of arms, ammunition and technology to Israel, “as it is plausible they might have been used to facilitate or commit violations of the Genocide Convention.”

Alongside other countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Venezuela, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Namibia, Nicaragua aligned itself with South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ in December-January. South Africa asked the court to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where at least 27,500 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

In its statement, Nicaragua argued further that “the risk” of a genocide occurring supported its appeal for a halt in arms shipments. “The obligation to prevent genocide arises and begins when there is a risk of it occurring; in fact, when it is plausible that it is occurring or might occur. This plausibility is now beyond doubt and dispute.”

The ICJ ordered Israel on 26 January to “take all measures within its power” to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with its Genocide Convention obligations. The court also ordered Israel to take “immediate and effective” measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.