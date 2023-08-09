    Donate Login
    More People Die Young in US Due to Health Care and Welfare Cuts, Study Finds

    By the time COVID-19 hit, about 600,000 more people in the U.S. were dying each year compared to its peer nations.
    Source: Truthout

    From 1930 through the middle of the last century, the mortality rate in the United States was lower or commensurate with the mortality rates of other wealthy nations, such as Canada, France and Britain. However, in the late 1970s through the 1980s, U.S. health outcomes and mortality rates began to diverge from those of its peers.

    By 2021, about half of all U.S. deaths under the age of 65 would have been avoided if the U.S. mortality rates were on par with those of other countries, according to a new study published by the National Academy of Sciences.

    In other words, on average one out of every two deaths under the age of 65 in the U.S. would be averted in countries like Australia, Germany, Japan or Portugal. By the time COVID-19 hit, about 600,000 more people in the U.S. were dying each year than scientists would expect if mortality rates were equal to those of peer nations. COVID-19 then sent the number of “excess deaths” that exceed expected mortality rates skyrocketing.

