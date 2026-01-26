Leaked “Board of Peace” Resolution Outlines U.S.-Led Plan to Rule Over Gaza

The so-called Board of Peace that President Donald Trump officially launched in Davos, Switzerland last week is developing sweeping plans for a U.S.-backed administration to rule Gaza, according to a draft of the Board’s resolution.

Drop Site obtained the unsigned document, which is dated January 22, 2026 and titled “Resolution No. 2026/1,” from three independent sources, all of whom are in regular contact with U.S. and Israeli authorities regarding Gaza reconstruction. The sources confirmed that its contents align with ongoing discussions in Israel and the U.S. about the implementation of planned governance structures for the Strip.

The resolution, which is the first of its kind from the Board of Peace, details the structure of a U.S.-backed governing authority that would assume full legislative, executive, and judicial control over Gaza, including “emergency powers.” The stated goal of the Board of Peace is to transform Gaza into a “deradicalized and demilitarized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.”

The copy of the document obtained by Drop Site is unsigned. A blank space is left for the signature of Donald J. Trump, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Peace. It remains unclear whether the resolution has been formally adopted, or whether the version received reflects a final text.

The metadata indicates that the document was first created in mid-December by the State Department—and the date on the document corresponds to President Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he formally presided over the official launch of his board.The State Department declined to comment to an inquiry from Drop Site about the resolution.

The draft resolution formalizes a hierarchical structure for the Board of Peace, with Trump as the chairperson and an executive board that has “the same authority, powers, and ability to make all delegations necessary and appropriate to carry out the Comprehensive Plan as the Board of Peace.” The Executive Board has the power to “enact new law, or modify or repeal prior” civil and criminal laws in Gaza.

The resolution lists the nine members of the executive board: seven that were already announced by the White House on January 16, plus two more who have not been publicly named. The previously announced members are: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, businessman Mark Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. The two new names revealed in the document are Trump’s chief of staff Susan Wiles and Martin Edelman, a real estate attorney and a special advisor to the government of the United Arab Emirates.

There will also be a Gaza Executive Board, which includes several of the same members serving in an advisory capacity.

The draft resolution would also establish a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), described as a “vetted, technocratic, apolitical committee” of Palestinians operating strictly under the supervision of a High Representative. The High Representative is named as Nickolay Mladenov, the former Bulgarian defense and foreign minister and a former U.N. envoy to the Middle East. The NCAG would be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority government official. No Palestinians were included on the Board of Peace, though Trump did give a spot to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains under war crimes indictment and is subject to an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court. The board, which critics say is an attempt to circumvent any meaningful U.N. oversight or even to position itself as a privatized alternative to the world body, envisions operating in an environment where it answers exclusively to Trump.

“It’s sadly the case that neither the Board of Peace nor its subordinate structures are representative or accountable. This may be seen in the untrammeled power of the Chairman, Mr. Trump himself,” the former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and now Executive Director of Mediation Group International, Martin Griffiths, told Drop Site. He added that this imbalance is most evident in the resolution’s treatment of Palestinians, whose involvement is reduced “to the lowest and most technical level.”

The draft resolution states that “only those persons who support and act consistently” to create a “deradicalized terror-free Gaza that poses no threat to its neighbors” will be eligible to “participate in governance, reconstruction, economic development, or humanitarian assistance activities in Gaza.” It bars from participation any individuals or organizations deemed to “have supported or have a demonstrated history of collaboration, infiltration or influence with or by Hamas or other terror groups.” It does not make clear how these determinations will be made but that the Executive Board and the High Representative will create “eligibility standards for participation in the development of New Gaza” and apply those on a case-by-case basis subject to Trump’s approval. Both Israel and the U.S. have repeatedly denounced without credible evidence UN agencies and nongovernmental organizations as fronts for Hamas or enablers of terrorism.

The Board of Peace draft would establish “humanitarian zones” and “controlled civilian-protection corridors,” patrolled by the International Stabilization Force. Access would be restricted to individuals approved by the Executive Board and the High Representative, with boundaries set according to unspecified “operational and security requirements.” The “temporary” ISF would be led by U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, with the Board’s chairman (Trump) solely authorized to approve or replace commanders, as well as to approve future lead nations.

While the resolution states that “no one will be forced to leave Gaza” and that “those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return to Gaza,” it also makes clear that access to resources, aid, and political participation in Gaza will be conditional on compliance with the “Comprehensive Plan” and the authority of the Board.

Griffiths criticized the resolution for reducing Palestinians to “implementers of the decisions of others,” leaving them “once again not at all the masters of their own fate.” While Israel, he said, “has a place at the top table,” Palestinians are “deprived and excluded.” “They are nowhere to be found,” Griffiths added, “except at the very bottom of this pyramid of power.”

The resolution states all its provisions would be enacted immediately upon signature.

Full text of resolution obtained by Drop Site News

Download pdf here