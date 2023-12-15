Kenyans Erased So UAE Can Greenwash

The carbon market gives a licence to pollute, paid in blood. What else can we conclude when corporations and nation states can claim to offset their pollution by “protecting” forests, and in the process evict indigenous communities?

The UAE’s hunger for carbon credits is causing the violent eviction of hundreds of thousands of indigenous people in Kenya. With the support of a US consultancy firm, UAE carbon trading companies pledged to invest $450 million in credits at the recent African Climate Summit in Nairobi. A stipulation of their agreement with the Kenyan government was to reduce emissions from any forests protected by the scheme, and the Kenyan president then ordered the eviction of all people living in them.

The destruction of homes by forest rangers has already started in the Mau Forest, despite court orders ruling that the indigenous Ogiek people living there have community rights over their land and cannot be evicted.

Villages burn on Ogiek land ‘protected’ by UAE carbon credits. Photo: OPDP

Carbon land grabs are not new, but the size, scope, and speed of the UAE’s recent land grabs are unprecedented. Blue Carbon, run by a member of the Emirati royal family, has signed deals for 24.5 million hectares in five African countries. The goal is to generate vast numbers of cheap carbon credits that can be bought by the UAE to “offset” their ballooning fossil fuel emissions planned over the coming decades.

In the process, the company aims to steer negotiations at COP28 towards developing “suitable market infrastructure” so the UAE and other oil states can use offsetting to sustain business as usual for as long as possible. At COP28, the rules of how to buy and sell these carbon credits are being decided.

We face a pivotal moment where carbon land grabs could sweep the Global South. If the UAE succeeds, money meant for environmental protection could instead fund mass displacement, and the erasure of indigenous people.

Carbon credits are merely reputation in money form. Their price and popularity has crashed before, in part thanks to activist and investigative outcry, and they can be crashed again. Rebels in Kenya and communities around the world are resisting this massive fraud and speaking out in solidarity with the Ogiek people. The Blood Carbon Scam can be stopped – but only if we spread the truth.

Sign this petition to stop the eviction of the Ogiek community in Kenya.