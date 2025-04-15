Israel’s Bombing of al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Palm Sunday Condemned

The Israeli bombing of Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, especially on Palm Sunday, has ignited widespread condemnation from Arab nations, international figures, and Christian organizations, while some countries have notably refrained from addressing the incident. The attack targeted a vital healthcare facility, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

The bombing on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital occurred on Palm Sunday, a significant day for Christians marking the start of Holy Week. This tragic event not only caused severe damage to the hospital but also disrupted the spiritual observance of the day.

Reports indicate that the Israeli military fired two missiles at the hospital’s reception area, causing extensive damage to the emergency building, laboratory, and pharmacy wards.

Media sources have described the attack as premeditated, adding that the Palestinians were given just 18 minutes to evacuate before the missiles struck.

The bombing rendered the hospital non-operational, cutting off essential medical services for Gaza’s civilians.

Although there were no injuries or fatalities caused by the strike itself, the rushed and chaotic evacuation tragically resulted in the death of a child who had been suffering from a prior head injury.

Christian groups, including the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, issued strong statements condemning the bombing as a grave violation of human rights and international norms.

These organizations underscored the hospital’s critical role in providing humanitarian aid and called for immediate global intervention.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem of the Orthodox Church described the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab (Baptist) Hospital, owned by the Anglican Church in Gaza City, as a “blatant violation of the sanctity of life.”

It added that the attack occurred on one of Christianity’s most sacred days, Palm Sunday, and was characterized as a “painful blow to the core of the Christian humanitarian message.”

In a statement, the Patriarchate emphasized that the airstrike destroyed vital parts of the hospital, leaving it completely non-functional. Dozens of patients and wounded individuals, including children, were forced to leave their beds and face harsh conditions outdoors, amidst chaos, cold, and danger.

The Patriarchate held the Israeli military accountable, asserting that the deliberate targeting of healthcare facilities in Gaza transcends mere infrastructure damage—it strikes at the essence of humanitarian values rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The hospital was one of the last operational healthcare centers in Gaza, following the destruction of most medical facilities amid ongoing conflict.

The Patriarchate also noted that St. Porphyrius Church in the Zeitoun neighborhood—one of Gaza’s oldest Christian landmarks—hosted a Palm Sunday mass, symbolizing faith and resilience despite the grim circumstances.

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, responsible for overseeing al-Ahli Hospital, strongly condemned the attack, highlighting its occurrence on Palm Sunday—the beginning of Holy Week and the most sacred period in the Christian calendar.

The Diocese reported that the twin missile strikes destroyed the hospital’s two-story genetic laboratory and inflicted significant damage on the pharmacy and emergency department buildings.

The Anglican Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to its complete destruction and rendered it inoperable.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the church detailed the extent of the damage caused by the attack. The airstrike destroyed the hospital’s two-story genetic laboratory and significantly damaged the pharmacy and emergency department. Surrounding structures, including St. Philip’s Church, which is affiliated with the hospital, also sustained considerable damage.

According to the statement, just twenty minutes before the assault, Israeli forces ordered the immediate evacuation of all patients, staff, and displaced individuals from the hospital.

The church expressed deep shock at the repeated targeting of the hospital, emphasizing that this was the fifth such attack since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza. The latest strike occurred on Palm Sunday, a sacred occasion marking the start of Holy Week.

In its statement, the Anglican Church urged the international community to take immediate action to stop all forms of aggression against medical and humanitarian facilities.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine, affiliated with the Anglican Church, described the assault as a severe breach of religious sanctity and a violation of fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

Ramzi Khoury, the committee’s head, emphasized that the attack represented a direct insult to Palestinian Christians and the broader global Christian community.

Qatar condemned the bombing, calling it a “gruesome massacre” and a “shocking crime against innocent civilians.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged urgent international intervention to protect civilians and prevent further violations of humanitarian law.

Similarly, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi denounced the attack, labeling it a clear breach of international law. He called on global leaders to intervene, prevent further escalation, and safeguard Gaza’s vulnerable population.

Egypt described the attacks as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and universally accepted norms.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all Israeli assaults on Gaza.

The statement also urged the swift delivery of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to the residents of Gaza, warning that the current actions risk triggering a catastrophic humanitarian crisis for which Israel would bear full responsibility.

Furthermore, Egypt appealed to the international community to fulfill its obligations by intervening promptly to halt the blatant violations in Gaza.

It emphasized the need to activate mechanisms of international law and the United Nations Charter, ensuring decisive measures to put an end to the aggression. This plea was underscored in light of ongoing regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and the resumption of a ceasefire agreement

Jordan echoed this sentiment, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserting that the bombing violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention.

Spokesperson Sufian Qudah condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and warned that such actions risk destabilizing regional security.

The Palestinian Health Ministry expressed outrage, calling for global intervention to support Gaza’s struggling healthcare system.

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned, in the harshest terms, the horrific crime committed by Israeli occupation forces, targeting the Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Sunday. The Kingdom reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of this assault, describing it as a blatant violation of international laws and norms, including humanitarian law.

In a statement released by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility by stopping the repeated violations against civilians. The statement also warned of a potential collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, highlighting the ongoing disregard for international laws and norms by Israeli forces.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also criticized the degradation of healthcare access in Gaza, urging an end to attacks that jeopardize civilian infrastructure.

While numerous nations and organizations have condemned the bombing, others, including the United States, have remained silent. This has drawn criticism for perceived failures to uphold international humanitarian principles.

The violation has intensified global calls for accountability and adherence to international law, with humanitarian organizations urging decisive action to protect civilians, safeguard essential services, and address the escalating crisis in Gaza.