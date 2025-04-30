Israel Will Not Stop War Until Palestinians Are Displaced from Gaza and Syria Is Dismembered, Minister Says

Israel will only stop fighting when “hundreds of thousands” of Palestinians are forcibly displaced from Gaza and Syria is dismembered as a state, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday.

“With God’s help and the valor of your comrades-in-arms who continue to fight even now, we will end this campaign when Syria is dismantled, Hezbollah is severely beaten, Iran is stripped of its nuclear threat, Gaza is cleansed of Hamas and hundreds of thousands of Gazans are on their way out of it to other countries,” Smotrich said during a speech in the occupied West Bank.

His remarks underscore how calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have taken root within the Israeli government.

Israel resumed its war on Gaza in March after a brief ceasefire brokered by the US imploded. It has since been pummeling the enclave. Some diplomats and analysts say Israel appears to be moving towards the forced displacement of Palestinians by making the Strip uninhabitable.

Israel placed a ban on humanitarian aid entering Gaza on 2 March (over 50 days), and its intensification of military attacks has killed hundreds of civilians since the collapse of the ceasefire.

Israel has lobbied countries to accept forcibly displaced Palestinians after it invaded the enclave following the Hamas-led 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

The idea gained momentum when US President Donald Trump in February called for Gaza to be emptied and taken over by the US to build a luxury development.

Although Trump’s so-called “Gaza Rivera” plan has faded from the limelight, Israel has upped its attacks on the enclave, and the humanitarian situation has become dire.

Gaza is teetering on the brink of a famine, with the UN saying on Friday that no humanitarian aid or commercial supplies had entered the enclave for more than seven weeks. Over 52,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war in October 2023.

But Smotrich’s remarks go far beyond the Gaza Strip, revealing a desire to reshape the entire Middle East.

Lebanon attacks

His call for Hezbollah to be “severely beaten” suggests Israel is set to remain ensconced in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops occupy five strategic areas of high ground.

Hezbollah and Israel reached a ceasefire in November that saw the US underwrite Israel’s ability to unilaterally enforce the terms of the agreement, calling for Hezbollah’s full disarmament.

On Sunday, Israel struck a residential neighbourhood in southern Beirut.

Lebanon’s pro-US President Joseph Aoun called on France and the US to “compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks”.

“The ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are unacceptable under any pretext,” he added.

The US, however, has dug in. It is pressuring Aoun to step up disarming Hezbollah, not just in its traditional heartland of southern Lebanon, but across the impoverished country.

Dismembering Syria

On Syria, however, Smotrich’s call for the dismemberment of Israel’s neighbour appears at odds with the Trump administration, which is withdrawing troops from northeastern Syria.

Republican Congressman Marlin Stutzman told The Times of Israel that after meeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a visit to Damascus in April, the former expressed “openness” to normalising relations with Israel, but was concerned Israel was looking to partition his country.

Israel sent troops to occupy a swath of southwestern Syria after Bashar al-Assad’s government was toppled by the Islamist rebel group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in December. Israel has since entrenched itself in a designated UN buffer zone and conducted regular bombing campaigns.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out strikes in Syria targeting the Tiyas air base (also known as T4), where Turkey was planning to deploy troops.

Middle East Eye revealed earlier this month that Israel lobbied the Trump administration to maintain a higher troop number in northwest Syria, but was rebuffed, including by Trump’s Middle East director at the National Security Council.

Israeli officials have floated backing Syrian minority communities like the Kurds and Druze.

However, regional Kurdish officials have told MEE they have been disappointed that no Israeli military and intelligence support has been forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the leader of Syria’s Druze has condemned Israel’s invasion of southwestern Syria.