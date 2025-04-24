Israel Stalls and the International Court of Justice Complies

One year ago, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel had fifteen months to prepare their defense (“counter memorial”) against the charges of genocide filed by South Africa. They were told to present their arguments by 28 July 2025.

That seems like a very long time in a case involving the daily killing of many people including children. But it was not enough time for Israel which on 27 March 2025 filed a request to extend the time.

In a very recent decision, the Intenational Court of Justice has obliged and extended the time by six months. Israel can continue killing with impunity and their defense to the International Court of Justice is not required until 28 January 2026.

There has been very little news of this decision. The ICJ did not issue a press release despite the fact this is their most sensational case. Accordingly, the decision has not been reported in the NY Times, Washington Post or London Guardian. Meanwhile Israeli media reported, “EXCLUSIVE: Israel secures six month delay in Hague Court proceedings.”

Another important story that has been largely ignored by western media is regarding the sole Judge who voted in favor of Israel in every single decision so far in this case. That person, Judge Julia Sebutinde, has been revealed to have grossly plagiarized the writings of two ultra-zionists: Douglas Feith and David Brog. Feith is a co-author of the infamous Netanyahu plan “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” and part of the Bush/Cheney team that campaigned for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Brog is Jewish but helped to found Christians United for Israel. He is current head of Miriam Adelson’s “Maccabee Task Force”. Anti-zionist scholar Norman Finkelstein has discovered 32% of the ICJ judge’s pro-Israel dissenting opinion was plagiarized from Feith, Brog and others.

As the saying goes, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” And if nobody reports or knows about it, did it really happen? Along with dead Palestinians in Gaza, Israel is trying and perhaps succeeding in killing the International Court of Justice.