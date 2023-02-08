In Los Angeles, the Left and the Labor Movement Are Shifting the Center of Power

In 2006, Hugo Soto-Martinez was just weeks away from becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college when something happened that changed the course of his life.

Soto-Martinez grew up in South Los Angeles as the son of two immigrant parents who worked as street vendors. When Soto-Martinez was sixteen, his father hurt his back and became unable to work, forcing Soto-Martinez to drop out of high school and get a job at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles to help support his family.

Soto-Martinez kept the hotel job for years. He worked shifts as a food runner as he made his way through high school and then college, after which he planned to attend law school. But by 2006, things at the hotel had taken a turn for the worse. Working conditions had quickly deteriorated under new management, and eventually one of Soto-Martinez’s colleagues asked him if he wanted to try to unionize the place. He did.

“When we went to the boss and said we wanted a union . . . and then we won, the confidence, the knowledge, the strategies that I gained from that very short experience — that was a rebirth in that moment,” Soto-Martinez said. “I was a new person. I saw the world differently.” Suddenly law school was no longer in the cards.

“My mom was pissed,” Soto-Martinez said. “I was prepping for the LSAT exam, the classes that people take, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be a lawyer.’ And then all of the sudden, I was like, ‘I’m going to be a union organizer.’ She was not very happy.” But Soto-Martinez wasn’t looking back.

Now, nearly two decades later, others in Los Angeles are having similar experiences of awakening in the resurgent local labor movement. The movement is building knowledge from strike to strike and campaign to campaign — learning what is required, and what it feels like, to take on and win big fights. In the process, it’s creating new leaders like Soto-Martinez, who is a member of the Los Angeles City Council as of late last year.