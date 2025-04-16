In Gaza: Relentless Bombardment, Lack of Water and Hospitals, People Burned Alive

In the 28th straight day since obliterating the ceasefire agreement on March 18th (the day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to testify in his trial for corruption), Israeli forces continued to bombard the terrified residents of the Gaza Strip, who have no place to go and no shelter from the bombs.

Terrified children are seen shaking, brutalized beyond the ability to speak. This past week alone saw the bombing of the water desalination plant in Dir al-Balah that provides water to over 600,000 Palestinians, and the bombing of al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, one of the only remaining functional hospitals in Gaza (a Christian hospital that was also bombed in October of 2023 by Israeli forces, killing hundreds of children whose families had sought shelter and care there).

Also this past week, Israeli forces targeted the media tent outside Nasser Hospital, Israeli forces bombed the media tent outside Nasser Hospital. Ahmed Mansour, an editor with the Palestine Today news agency, and his co-worker Hilmi Al-Faqawi, were among those killed in the attack. Ahmed was seen on video sitting at his desk, burning alive and unable to move due to a beam that had fallen across his legs.

On Monday April 14th, 2025, the following attacks have been documented:

11:30 pm

Israeli occupation forces blow up residential buildings north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

Of note, the entire population of the city have been forcibly removed since the escalation of the ongoing Israeli military invasion of the province and the resumption of the genocide last month.

10:36 pm

Helicopters fired northeast of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation army destroyed several residential homes north of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Helicopters resumed firing northeast of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Heavy gunfire from Israeli occupation forces in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

5:14 pm Two young men, Mahmoud and Haitham Hamdan, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Beit Lahia project area in northern Gaza.

4:21 pm Six Palestinian citizens were killed on Monday afternoon when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Three Palestinian citizens were killed earlier as a result of the occupation’s bombing of a group of displaced people in Al-Sha’af, east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Thirteen have been killed since dawn on Monday.

1:58 pm Israeli occupation forces killed Palestinian artist Dina Zu’rub in an airstrike on a wooden shelter west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

11:24 am Occupation aircraft target the town of Al-Nasr, north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

8:23 am A number of killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli drone attack on a tent housing displaced people in the Asdaa area in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Five Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday morning when the Israeli occupation forces bombed the tents of displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

In the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, three citizens were killed and others were injured when a tent was targeted. The killed were: Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Tahrawi from Rafah, Khalil Mahmoud Hassouna, and Mamdouh Attia Al-Qadi.

In Beit Lahia, two citizens were killed in the bombing of a tent belonging to the Hamdan family near a playground opposite the village of Canaan. They were: Haitham Hamdan and Mahmoud Hamdan.

At dawn, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, with an unknown number of casualties.

Another Palestinian mother mourns her baby this morning, as the ongoing Israeli genocide continues with full backing from the Trump administration and Western governments.

The baby was killed late last night following an Israeli air raid on his family’s displacement tent in Khan Younis.

The number of people killed since the beginning of the war of extermination on the Gaza Strip that began October 7th, 2023, and has continued with daily bombardments and ground invasions, apart from a small break of five days at the end of November 2023, and six weeks from January 31, 2025 to March 18, 2025, has risen to 50,983.