“If You Are Watching This It Means I Have Been Violently Intercepted By Israeli Authorities”

BREAKING 🇵🇸 Moments ago, the Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) was violently intercepted by Israeli Occupation Forces.



Hundreds of participants — including David Adler, Co-General Coordinator of the Progressive International — are being abducted.

Minutes ago, Israeli Occupation Forces began their violent interception of the 52-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters as it approached Palestine carrying critical humanitarian aid for Gaza’s starving population.

Progressive International co-General Coordinator David Adler, who sailed towards the besieged enclave on board the Ohwayla sailboat, is among the hundreds of crew members who are currently being abducted.

In the coming hours and days, little will be known about the abductees’ whereabouts as they are processed. Israeli officials have hinted at severe consequences. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has referred to the mission as the “Hamas Flotilla”, laying the groundwork for a punishing response.

Fearing a repeat of the massacre carried out by Israeli naval commandos on the Turkish MV Mavi Marmara in 2010, which killed nine activists in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, Italy, Spain and Turkey deployed naval escorts to accompany the Flotilla. But they were ultimately unprepared to enter into a confrontation with Israeli forces in defence of the mission and its participants — with Italy using its vessel in an attempt to demobilise the Flotilla and Spain abandoning the “accompaniment” as the Flotilla entered the so-called “red zone”, an arbitrary boundary defined by Israeli forces.

The Flotilla’s humanitarian mission comes at a critical time. In August, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza. More than half a million Palestinians face catastrophic levels of hunger, while Israeli bombs continue to fall on the starving population. A renewed ground invasion has once again escalated the indiscriminate slaughter of civilians. Authorities in Gaza report over 10,000 new deaths and 45,000 injuries since the collapse of the ceasefire in March — numbers that represent a significant underestimate of the true devastation.

At stake now are not just the lives of the Palestinian people, but our collective future. Israel’s genocide seeks to destroy the very possibility that Palestinian sovereignty might assert itself, crippling an entire nation into permanent submission.

If this impunity is allowed to prevail, it will deliver a dark message. For elites across the Global South, it will show that even genocide — carried out in the interests of empire — offers a safer path than resistance. For the world’s oppressed, it will show that imperialism can and will exterminate those who seek their liberation.

That is why the Global Sumud Flotilla is so critical. Moral outrage and words of condemnation no longer suffice. What is needed is organisation — determined, disciplined and coordinated action to break the blockade and sever the chains of complicity that sustain the occupation of Palestine.

Every movement can play a role. In an emergency appeal posted on social media, Progressive International Co-General Coordinator David Adler called on the solidarity of progressive forces all around the world.

“We are issuing a call to parties, unions, movements that are part of our great network to mobilise,” he said. “Not just in defence of this flotilla, but in defence of humanitarian law, in defence of the humanitarian workers in Gaza, and of course to put an end to this horrific genocide.”

The Flotilla may have been intercepted, but it remains our collective responsibility to escalate our struggle to defend humanity.