‘I Had No Alternative’: Bob Vylan on the Genocide in Gaza and the Role of the Artist

At a pro-Palestine rally in Paris last September, Bobby of the London punk duo Bob Vylan delivered the following speech on the role of artists in confronting what he described as the genocide in Gaza; he has granted The Palestine Chronicle explicit permission to republish it here. The text below reflects only minor edits for clarity while fully preserving the substance, tone, and intent of his original remarks.

For those of you who do not know me, I am Bobby, one half of Bob Vylan, a London-based punk band that, for the past eight years, has been self-releasing music and playing shows around the world; using our music to create awareness of our lived experiences as Black men in the UK, as well as highlighting injustices and struggles for equal rights and liberation for all oppressed people.

We are a political band, not because we set out to be a political band, but because we are aware that we exist as Black men whose ancestors were, at some point, enslaved and transported to, in our case, Caribbean islands; we now exist in the UK and, therefore, our whole existence is political. At least that is how we view it.

You may have heard of us more recently after our performance at Glastonbury and the disproportionate media outrage towards our performance.

Today, I’m talking about and thinking about the role that artists play, can play, should play, in the fight against the genocide in Gaza.

Nina Simone said, “An artist’s duty is to reflect the times”. Personally, I have struggled with whether or not an artist has an inherent duty to reflect the times. Sure, it may be a more noble thing to do than create popular love songs with earworm choruses or paint landscapes of rainbows and perfectly blue skies, but ultimately, art is an extension and reflection of the world that the artist sees.

If the artist exists in a certain place of privilege, and their experience of the times they are living in is very different, can we expect them to reflect the times that many less fortunate people live in and witness?

But (my friend and activist) Bouna (Mbaye) reminded me of a quote by Paul Robeson, “An artist must take sides. He must elect to fight for freedom or slavery.”

And in these times, it cannot be disputed that every corner of the world and, therefore, every artist in every corner is well aware of the times WE are living in, even if they are privileged enough to not experience those times in the same way as others.

The world heard the story of Trayvon Martin. It saw the murder of George Floyd, Eric Garner, and Briana Taylor and the continued violence against black and brown people around the world. And the world is seeing the crimes committed against the Palestinian people by Israel. No longer can the artist claim ignorance when the collective voice of the people is so loud.

Breaking the Illusion of Celebrity and Fear

So, as artists, how do we take on this responsibility of reflecting our times? How do we use our platforms? And how, alongside labor unions, direct action groups, and other activists, do WE fight with the weapons and tools we have at our disposal for the causes we believe in; in this specific instance, an end to the genocide in Gaza?

First, we need to tackle the mind state some artists find themselves in. Often, artists remove themselves from society and create a false existence around themselves that separates them from other civilians.

Getting rid of the idea that talent or celebrity somehow changes our position on this earth is the first step. Removing this idea places us where we should all be. Amongst one another, fighting for a cause that affects us all. Will talent and celebrity be our saving grace when they are finished abusing the human rights of the Palestinian people and turn their sights on us? Of course not.

Artists have got to place themselves amongst the people their art speaks to and for. You can still enjoy your free lunch, gifted clothes, or whatever other privileges may come with being an artist, but to act as though the issues of this world do not affect us is dangerous. And to act as though we are only mere artists with no real power to do or change anything, and therefore why muddy ourselves with these causes, is cowardly.

Artists have a unique ability, whether God-given, developed through practice, or, as I believe, a mixture of both: to talk to people in a way that feels as though we are close friends.

There is a familiarity audiences tend to feel with artists whose work resonates with them. Why wouldn’t they? They are, after all, seeing a part of themselves expressed that they have been waiting to see, and often times, without even knowing they’ve been waiting see it.

We are able to communicate messages in a way that makes them digestible. We have an audience that is waiting to hear from us, and we have the opportunity to mix the sugar with the medicine.

And if an audience is waiting to hear from us, should we speak to them exclusively about an unrequited love, about partying like it’s our last day on earth, blowing all our money? Or should we speak to them about injustices we are witnessing? About the fight that we must take up against imperialism? Shouldn’t we inspire them and give them art to fuel that fight? And if not in the art itself, then at least in our conversations, our interviews, our actions? Shouldn’t that be our responsibility?

An artist should serve as a messenger communicating news of the times we are living in and stimulating, motivating, and educating the audience. To create discussion around the issues of today and, at times, offer solutions.

With journalistic censorship becoming more prevalent, especially around the genocide in Gaza, artists need to act on their ability to speak freely. As our politicians and media are so evidently not speaking to the people with the people in mind, it is the responsibility of the artist to communicate honestly about what is happening in the world and strive to reflect that in their artistic endeavors.

The media and political classes are bought and paid for, but as artists, we have the luxury of free speech and the responsibility to use it.

This doesn’t always look like chanting ‘Death to the IDF’ on national TV. It can be a flag hung on the stage. It can be an abstract interpretation of the atrocities we are seeing, or it can be an emotive instrumental that directs the listener to question what they are witnessing take place in this world.

Go and listen to John Coltrane’s ‘Alabama’ and tell me that song, with no vocals in it, is not an emotive reflection of the times he was living in. It sounds like the struggle for civil rights. It sounds like a response to a Baptist church bombing. We can be as subtle or as obvious as we want with our art, but at least try.

The only thing that holds us back is fear. Legitimate fear, but fear nonetheless. Fear of losing what we’ve worked so hard for. Fear of being ‘cancelled’ and having to go back to the bar job, or the coffee shop job that we have worked so hard to escape. Or maybe it’s fear of derailing a career on the rise, and you’ll speak up when you reach “that level”.

But a message for artists who are fresh on their journey: if you don’t speak up now, you won’t speak up when you reach “that level”. Because the trappings of success only get harder to turn down as you climb up. So speak now, wherever you are in your journey.

Independence, Solidarity, and Collective Resistance

Artists speaking up against the genocide are being targeted. There are Zionist groups at work to make life hard for those who dare to speak up. Some of which you don’t even know about until it’s too late and your show has been pulled or your agent has dropped you.

So, in our role in mobilizing against the genocide in Gaza, we must not just focus on speaking up, but also on what safety measures we can put in place to help us once we have spoken up. And how can we support those who have become targets after choosing to fight for freedom so that we can continue that fight. There are, of course, many, but I will give two that I think are most important.

First, independence. Artists need to know the business. It’s not enough to just be an artist anymore. You need to learn the business that you are in. Because if you do not have a grasp on your business, you become somebody else’s business. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to do everything yourself. but I will give you a real-world example.

After Glastonbury, we were swiftly dropped by our booking agent and our management team. But because during the early days of the band, I had been booking our gigs and managing the band, I was already in a place of knowing how to do certain things. And during our time with our booking agent, I picked his brain for every bit of information I could possibly get. I learned as much as I could.

So when the shows got pulled, I knew about what we were contractually owed, even if we didn’t perform. I knew how to book a show the next week and make sure it didn’t differ from anything we had been booked for prior. And yesterday, we just announced a UK tour in some of the biggest venues we’ve ever headlined, with no agent.

This is the power of independence. We own our music. Entirely. And owning the rights to the music allowed for revenue to be made even when one of the main streams had become temporarily dry. Owning the record label that our music is released on allowed us to remain in a position of power in terms of the sale of our music. Because you can’t get dropped if you own the label.

When artists speak up, the lobby groups look to hit you where it hurts, the wallet. And that is a scary thought for anybody operating in a capitalist society. So, own the product and means of manufacturing as much as you can because it puts you in a position of power when they aim to take it away.

Second, we have to support peers and other artists who have been targeted for speaking up. How do we do this? The bare minimum would be to show solidarity with a post on social media. Standing alongside the targeted artist and showing that we are stronger together.

In further efforts, you can lend your stage to the artist, invite them to a show, or reach out and ask them if they are in need of any help. If you know lawyers, recommend legal advice if there are charges, which they often try to drum up. Encourage other members of your artistic community to reach out. Sign an open letter of support. Trust me, it is an isolating experience, and when we went through it, very few people you would have expected to reach out, did so. We have got to do better. Because the silencing of one is a silencing of all.

As artists, we should also be involved directly in the cause on a grassroots level. Sometimes artists have a level of celebrity that they have received through success with their art. Sharing posts and highlighting the atrocities enacted on the Palestinian people, as well as promoting organizations fighting to end it, is the least we can do. Amplify the voices of Palestinians reporting on the ground. Post about demonstrations. Attend demonstrations and highlight the importance of attending. Encourage your audience, be it online or at shows. to protest and boycott. These are all ways that we can lend our platform to people more directly organizing around the liberation of the Palestinian people.

In a clear breach of international law, we have seen Israel bomb Gaza to rubble; it has bombed Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Qatar, and boats in Tunisia carrying humanitarian aid. We should not be fearful of what may happen if we speak up; we should be fearful of what may happen if we remain silent.

Artists have a decision to make in this crucial time, and the decision, as far as I’m concerned, is an easy one to make, regardless of the consequences.

As I mentioned, Paul Robeson said, “The artist must take sides. He must elect to fight for freedom or for slavery.’ And as the rest of the quote says, ‘I have made my choice. I had no alternative.”