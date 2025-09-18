Global Sumud Flotilla Is On The Final Leg Of Voyage To Break Gaza Siege

The Global Sumud Flotilla has launched the final leg of its journey to Gaza, with at least 40 boats expected to converge in the Mediterranean after departing ports in Tunisia, Italy, and Greece. The fleet includes the Alma and the Family Boat, both of which suffered drone attacks earlier this month while docked at Sidi Bou Said. “As Israel escalates its ground invasion and the UN confirms genocide, our urgency is clear,” the coalition wrote on social media. “We remain steadfast and united: we sail to break the siege, to end the genocide, and to stand with Palestine.”

As they departed after days of preparation, the boats were sent off by massive crowds. Ayoub Habraoui, from the Moroccan party Workers’ Democratic Way and the International People’s Assembly, reported that people poured into the port despite the late hour of departure, reaffirming their solidarity with Palestinians and the flotilla’s mission. On board the Deir Yassin with Habraoui is pharmacist Aziz Rhali, a member of the People’s Health Movement (PHM), while Italian dockworker José Nivoi, from the collective CALP, joined the Luna Bark sailing from Sicily. Both Rhali and Nivoi recently spoke with Peoples Dispatch about the solidarity movement with Palestine and actions against the arms trade, calling on health professionals and working-class militants to mobilize against the genocide.

This is the largest attempt yet to break Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza since the genocide began, with the flotilla carrying tons of essential supplies. For their intention to bring food and medicine to starving people, participants have faced attacks and threats from Israeli authorities, forcing organizers to adjust plans in recent days. “As a result of these changes, and in anticipation of increasingly hostile conditions, we had to make a difficult decision to reduce the participant capacity on several vessels departing to Gaza,” the coalition stated. Among those who returned home was Belgian physician Hanne Bosselaers, who urged the world to keep its attention on both the ongoing genocide and the flotilla’s progress.

Similar calls for solidarity have resonated across Europe. In Italy, thousands demonstrated in cities including Naples and Rome, pledging to bring the country to a halt if Israel assaults or blocks the flotilla. The union federation Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) has announced a general strike for Monday, September 22, in support of the mission. The left party Potere al Popolo confirmed it will join strike activities, stating that thousands would “block the country” and, on October 4, march in Rome “to support Palestinian realities in Italy, to break Italy’s complicity with genocide, alongside the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people.”

Conscious of the threats faced by the flotilla, foreign ministers from more than a dozen countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, issued a joint statement supportive of the initiative. They expressed “concern about the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative in which citizens of their countries are participating.” The statement also warned against attempts to obstruct the mission, declaring that those responsible would be held accountable for violations of international law.

Meanwhile, Israel continues escalating its genocidal attacks on Gaza. Since the early hours of September 17, dozens of people have been killed in the ground offensive launched against Gaza City. Amjad Shawa of the Palestinian NGO Network told Al Jazeera the objective of these assaults is clear. “To destroy what has been left in Gaza City; this historical city is one of the oldest seaports all over the world – now, under the eyes of the world, it is under destruction,” Shawa said.