Gaza Aid Site Whistleblower Reveals Horrific Details of Systemic Massacres and War Crimes

Anthony Aguilar, a former Green Beret who worked as a contractor with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, describes the IDF shooting and killing starving Gazans seeking food. (Excerpts from interview with UnXeptable)

Recently, Anthony Aguilar, the former Green Beret Lieutenant-Colonel, who was hired to guard the four Israeli death traps disguised as aid distribution centres through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation by the U.S mercenary group UG solutions, gave two interviews revealing the horrific details of the Israeli aid massacres that have killed over 1000 unarmed civilians so far.

In an interview with the Israeli outlet Unxeptable, speaking about the treatment of starving Palestinian civilians at the ‘aid’ centres, he said, “They are human beings and they’re being treated like animals. We treat these civilians in Gaza worse with less dignity than we treated the ISIS fighters that surrendered in Baghuz Fawqani in Syria in 2018. We treat the civilians in Gaza worse than we treated ISIS, if that’s any indication to the level of inhumanity”.

He told a horrific story of a little boy named Amir who kissed his hand and thanked him for “the little food he had”. Aguilar said he had “half of a bag of rice that he found on the ground” and “was not wearing shoes,” and that “his clothes were falling off of him because he’s so skinny”.

He noted that Amir “walked 12 kilometers to get there” and said that, “when he got there, he thanked us for the remnants and the small crumbs that he got”.

Aguilar said that, once leaving the site, the IDF fired at Amir as well as “women and children and small children and kids and babies” with “pepper spray and tear gas and stun grenades and bullets shot at his feet and in the air” and then “machine gun fire”.

He said that “the IDF was shooting at the crowd”. He said, “They’re shooting into this crowd. Shooting into this crowd. And Palestinians, civilians, human beings, are dropping to the ground, getting shot. And Amir was a one of them. Amir walked 12 kilometers to get food, got nothing but scraps, thanked us for it, and died. That’s what we’re doing. That’s not the only occasion, that happens every day at some point on the sites. Innocent civilians being shot at”.

In another interview with Democracy Now!, Aguilar said, “What I witnessed in Gaza, I can only describe as a dystopian, post-apocalyptic wasteland. We — we, the United States — are complicit. We are involved, hand in hand, in the atrocities and the genocide that is currently undergoing in Gaza. For anyone who says that there is no starvation or mass hunger, or that not only are we at the precipice, but we have stepped over the line of wide-scale famine, to anyone who says that that’s not happening, shame on you. Shame on you. It’s inhumane”.

He went on in the interview to say, “What I saw on the sites, around the sites, to and from the sites, can be described as nothing but war crimes, crimes against humanity, violations of international law”.

He said that the sites were intentionally designed as “death traps” noting that they were intentionally placed in dangerous areas. He said, “The sites have not only become death traps, they were designed as death traps. All four distribution locations were intentionally, deliberately constructed, planned and built in the middle of an active combat zone. Some may argue, ‘Well, all of Gaza is a war zone.’ That may be true, but there are parts of Gaza that are direct — or, determined to be active, operational combat zones where Israeli Defense Forces are operating. Those sites were built in the middle of those areas intentionally. It’s not by accident. That, in and of itself, to designate humanitarian distribution sites to service an unarmed, starving population, to build them deliberately in an active combat zone, is a violation of the Geneva Convention protocols. It’s a violation of humanitarian law. And in my opinion, it’s a violation of humanity in general”.

He noted that the IDF and U.S. mercenaries have been massacring starving civilians at the “aid sites”, saying “The actions on the sites — escalation of force, no standard operating procedures to dictate that, no rules of engagement provided to the armed contractors on the ground, the indiscriminate use of force, lethal and nonlethal, against unarmed civilians. I want to make that clear. We aren’t there on the distribution sites defending ourselves against Hamas. We are using indiscriminate force, targeting civilians, escalation of force that goes far beyond the measures of appropriate, against an unarmed, starving population.”

He went on to say, “We were issued M855 green-tipped ammunition. That’s important, because green-tipped ammunition is a steel-jacketed copper round that’s designed to — specifically designed to penetrate armor. It’s designed to kill. It’s designed to shoot through reinforced objects, to kill someone on the other side of it. That’s what all the UG Solutions contractors are equipped with right now in country. Everyone carries a standard basic load of 210 rounds of M855 armor-piercing military combat ammunition. Why would anyone need that, even if to defend themselves for their — defend their lives, against an unarmed population? It’s inappropriate. That, in and of itself, that action there, is a war crime”.

He also said, “The sites were designed to lure, bait, aid, and kill. The food that we distribute is nowhere near enough”.

He concluded by saying, “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation needs to be defunded, shut down, and the United Nations needs to be allowed back in, in full scale, supported by the United States, resourced, helped. Instead of giving the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation $60 million, use that $60 million to support the United Nations mechanism to get 400 sites back to operating, to feed 2.1 million people every day”.

While the United States and Israel will continue to lie about the reality of their barbaric death traps created to lure and kill starving Palestinians in Gaza, the testimony of whistleblowers like Anthony Aguilar will make the reality of Israel’s modern-day Holocaust harder to ignore.