Dutch Court Orders Government To Stop Military Exports To Israel

Human rights organisations won a lawsuit on February 12 against the Dutch government for exporting arms to Israel that are being used in the war in Gaza.

A court in the Netherlands ordered the government to stop supplying F35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days, due to the clear risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The decision follows a case brought by Oxfam Novib, PAX, and the Rights Forum against the government for supplying Israel with military equipment despite knowing the equipment will be used to commit war crimes in Gaza. The judge concluded, based on reports from Amnesty and the United Nations that many civilians, including children, are being targeted.

In response to the ruling, Oxfam Novib Executive Director Michiel Servaes said the ruling “is very good news, especially for civilians in Gaza. It is an important step to force the Dutch government to adhere to international law, which the Netherlands has strongly advocated for in the past.

“Israel has just launched an attack against the city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population are sheltering, the Netherlands must take immediate steps.

“It is a pity that this legal action was necessary and, unfortunately, has taken four months to come to this conclusion.

“We hope that this verdict can encourage other countries to follow suit.”

The article was originally publish in The Green Left