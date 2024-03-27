    Donate
    Login
    Activism Vision & Strategy

    Convergence Launches Its Newest Offering

    The Block & Build Syllabus speaks to our need for strategic approaches to broad-front politics that are deeply rooted in our principles and vision. Please join us for its online launch.
    By Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Convergence

    Block & Build: Left Strategy in the MAGA Era is a new political education tool from Convergence designed to help us tackle the most urgent and strategic task of our political moment: blocking the rise of far-Right authoritarianism while building the capacity of progressive leadership in the anti-fascist front to set the standards and tenor of that struggle. 

    Please join us on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific for a special online launch event for the Block & Build Syllabus, co-sponsored by Convergence and Seed the Vote. The event will feature members of the Convergence staff and editorial board, along with Seed the Vote Executive Director Emily Ja-Ming Lee.

    Convergence developed the Block & Build Syllabus for an internal study last year, but then realized that others could use this resource for their own work and organizations. We took the six-part syllabus back to the drawing board for critical updates and edits, and added a seventh part dealing with the Gaza crisis and the unique role that Palestine plays in US politics. 

    The organized Left had moved beyond abstentionism as a central strategy in 2016, and made a critical difference in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections. But this year presents fresh challenges to our movements’ engagement in electoral work, even as the stakes continue to rise. Block & Build speaks to our need for strategic approaches to broad-front politics that are deeply rooted in our principles and vision.

    On April 2, we’ll talk more about how the Block & Build study evolved. We’ll highlight its core concepts, and share some early experiences with using it. The syllabus itself will be available on this site after the launch.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.