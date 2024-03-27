Convergence Launches Its Newest Offering

Block & Build: Left Strategy in the MAGA Era is a new political education tool from Convergence designed to help us tackle the most urgent and strategic task of our political moment: blocking the rise of far-Right authoritarianism while building the capacity of progressive leadership in the anti-fascist front to set the standards and tenor of that struggle.

Please join us on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific for a special online launch event for the Block & Build Syllabus, co-sponsored by Convergence and Seed the Vote. The event will feature members of the Convergence staff and editorial board, along with Seed the Vote Executive Director Emily Ja-Ming Lee.

Convergence developed the Block & Build Syllabus for an internal study last year, but then realized that others could use this resource for their own work and organizations. We took the six-part syllabus back to the drawing board for critical updates and edits, and added a seventh part dealing with the Gaza crisis and the unique role that Palestine plays in US politics.

The organized Left had moved beyond abstentionism as a central strategy in 2016, and made a critical difference in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections. But this year presents fresh challenges to our movements’ engagement in electoral work, even as the stakes continue to rise. Block & Build speaks to our need for strategic approaches to broad-front politics that are deeply rooted in our principles and vision.

On April 2, we’ll talk more about how the Block & Build study evolved. We’ll highlight its core concepts, and share some early experiences with using it. The syllabus itself will be available on this site after the launch.