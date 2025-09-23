Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: Looming Fascist Consolidation or Another Forgettable Act Of US Violence?

In our fascist dream scape we wander as if submerged in inky water – a slow moving, static, effortful environment, drowsy yet sleepless, punctuated by momentary flashes of distant rage. In one such discomforting burst we saw Charlie Kirk shot in the neck, blood spurting in a fountain of finality, witnessed in our mutual stupor – we groped at this with our inadequate eyes that see everything and nothing. The slow motion repetition, narrated by YouTube pundits make us crazy – or even more crazy to be precise.

Every day we hear bizarre things spoken calmly and with conviction. The climate only changes across eons, driven by natural forces vastly more powerful than your family Hummer – we are in an energy emergency where oil industry funded think tanks tell the truth and scientists lie. Illegal migrants eat dogs and cats, vote in enormous numbers, rape and murder under the approving gaze of the architects of a DEI genocide against whites. COVID – no worse than a common cold, if it existed at all – provided a pretext to shoot clueless victims full of mind destroying vaccines that doubled as surveillance (Bill Gates’ micro-chip-in-a-syringe). The amorphous left, the libs, The Democrat Party, the socialists, communists, tree huggers, Jihadists, flag burners, trans immigrants from countries you never even heard of want to take your guns away. They commit mass murder with vaccines and allow all the prisons and insane asylums on earth to drop off their most violent maniacs at the Mexico/El Paso border. Islamic hordes carry fentanyl across the Chihuauan Desert in boxes also filled with books detailing the rules of Sharia Law. Texas governor, Greg Abbott signed a decree banning Sharia Law in Texas. Has Gov Abbott obtained secret information regarding the heretofore unknown Latino intifada?

“Regular and repeated lying is part of the process by which fascist politics destroys the information space,” Jason Stanley writes. Stanley argues that conspiracy theories are immune to objective discourse. The Nazi idea that the Jews’ surreptitious genetic defilement corrupted the Aryan race could not be undone by measured reflection. The conspiracy rests on a foundational belief that those who argue otherwise participate in the conspiracy.

Charlie Kirk was here yesterday, bringing young white guys to their senses. They cast ballots for Trump and cleaned their rooms like Jordan Peterson told them to. Suddenly the “radical left” propaganda empire conjured up a shooter with perfect aim. Tyler Robinson, young, white, Mormon and owning an educated trigger finger had been abducted by the invisible, insidious vibrations of perverted ideology.

The scion of generations of red blooded American Mormons had been powerless against LGBTQ propaganda, and if Tyler Robinson fell, who might be safe?

In the YouTube marketplace of ideas, a raging battle now transpires over Tyler Robinson – Which Tyler Robinson shot Kirk? Was it the one who sought revenge on behalf of his trans lover? Or was it the Tyler Robinson who went full Groyper and felt that Charlie Kirk was not Nazi enough for the standards voiced by Nick Fuentes? Perhaps it was the Tyler Robinson who swallowed the black pill and found a target for his meaningless rage in the convenient touring schedule of Charlie Kirk.

Or just maybe it wasn’t Tyler Robinson at all. In a fascist world the ruling party both invents false conspiracies while simultaneously conspiring to initiate real deceptive acts of violence and control. Trust is for fools. Is there really a person named Lance Twiggs – a name that any fiction writer would have been proud to have invented as a trans lover connected to a mysterious assassin? And did this real Lance Twiggs text: “What??????????????? You’re joking, right???? You weren’t the one who did it right????”?

We all watched Tyler Robinson jump off of a roof with no gun at all, or a gun that might have been disassembled and stuffed into his backpack. Was that really Tyler Robinson or some Israeli military operative trained to leap off of buildings? Few of us who watched that leap would dare to try it. And the alleged gun itself – was it really a “Mauser Model 98 .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle?”

A squadron of self-proclaimed YouTube gun experts tell us that this gun would have ripped Charlie Kirk’s head clean off and left quarts of blood spattered gruesomely everywhere. A chorus (including many right wingers) proclaims that Kash Patel is an incompetent bungler, an unfit administration tool presiding over a collection of newly appointed, overmatched sycophants. The Keystone cop administration of Fox News hosts, nepotistic dregs and neo-Nazi ideologues have been tasked with overseeing Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom. Where did the bullet come from – the front or the side? Who is Tyler Robinson and how do we know – in the swirling catastrophe of Donald Trump – whether or not a confused kid or an ultra-sophisticated MOSAD agent fired one perfect shot?

Normally in the US, historical events pass by in a frantic, frenzied rush to oblivion. Each mass shooting, each act of political violence drifts away like a dream and steps aside for another crazy event. We, the public, have been conditioned to helplessly return our gaze to the moment.

Is Charlie Kirk different? Is this event a marker like the 1933 Reichstag Fire? Is Tyler Robinson the long lost ghost of Marinus van der Lubbe?

The Trump administration presumably hopes that Kirk’s assassination acts as a historical lightening rod for fascist consolidation. Here is Stephen Miller laying out the plan:

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again. For the American people, it will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Miller never specifies at all what “those networks” means, but it takes little imagination to figure out that the “enemies” of the MAGA regime can be found anywhere and everywhere. This summons images of the Nazi concentration camp system where communists, socialists, various opposition party members, alcoholics, gypsies, sexual minorities and those who had made indiscreet remarks to neighborhood busybodies were all candidates for detainment.

Of course, Miller’s scenario in which the Trump regime “disrupts, dismantles and destroys,” depends on the right assassin – an assassin that can be labeled as “woke” and connected to trans ideology. If Kirk was brought down by a pure nihilist with no connection to the enemies of MAGA, or, even worse, a killer responding to Kirk’s newfound determination to sever ties to Israeli funding, the ideological use of Kirk’s supposed martyrdom would be lost.

Max Blumenthal wrote in The Grayzone:

“Charlie Kirk rejected an offer earlier this year from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization, America’s largest conservative youth association, according to a longtime friend of the slain commentator speaking on the condition of anonymity. The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it.”

This is the narrative that must terrify Trump. Blumenthal does not profess to have evidence of an Israeli assassin, but his reporting complicates the story. Some have even guessed that Netanyahu holds Trump hostage via compromising information provided by the late Jeffrey Epstein. If the public, in significant numbers, comes to believe that an Israeli shooter, and not Tyler Robinson, assassinated Charlie Kirk, then all of the narrative aspirations of the Trump regime will be blocked. An Israeli shooter – if a journalistic investigation concludes this with viable certainty – might even bring the Trump regime to an ignominious and sudden extinction.

We simply don’t know – Charlie Kirk’s story has been rendered in stick figure form by the sleepwalking mainstream press that timidly repeats Trump administration claims. My own worry, among other things, is that we will never know what happened. Kirk’s assassination may be just one more meaningless incendiary explosion flying across the news cycle – an obscure footnote marking the pages of American shame. But Charlie Kirk might be reincarnated as myth, and that should worry us. How that myth is shaped, sculpted and weaponized might determine the course of history.