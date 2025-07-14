Beit Hanoun’s Fury: How Gaza’s Obliterated Northern Town Defies Israeli Victory

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu geared up for what was intended as a triumphant visit to Washington, commencing on Monday, July 7, 2025, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades in Beit Hanoun were meticulously preparing their own stark counter-narrative. On the very inaugural day of the Israeli leader’s high-stakes diplomatic trip, the battalion launched a devastating strike, inflicting significant casualties on Israeli soldiers. The Israeli army, notorious for obfuscating its military losses, begrudgingly acknowledged five soldiers killed and 14 wounded, some critically.

This audacious operation, coupled with numerous others across both northern and southern Gaza, offered an undeniable truth: Israel’s utter inability to secure any segment of the Strip. This failure undermines its proclaimed intent to establish control over the genocide-stricken territory, seemingly as a prelude to forcibly displacing the entire population, first to Rafah in the south, and ultimately, towards Egypt.

Netanyahu may possess a sharp political cunning, yet his acumen primarily serves his personal survival as a politician. It demonstrably fails to harness politics for the genuine good of his nation, let alone for global stability. He might project an image of eloquence, but this perceived mastery of words often flourishes only because he remains largely unchallenged within his customary political circles.

Consider, for instance, this pronouncement he uttered on July 6, 2025, just hours before his flight to Washington:

“Our joint involvement brought a great victory over our mutual enemy – Iran. Iran has dedicated itself, for years, to our destruction, and for years, we had apprehensions: What should we do about Iran? Would we be able to take on Iran? And now, our heroic pilots flew in the skies of Iran, and the IDF did wonders, along with the Mossad and all other security branches…”

Stripped of critical context, this self-congratulatory declaration implies an earth-shattering event poised to fundamentally alter “the face of the Middle East,” a favored refrain of Netanyahu’s. Yet, beyond the relentless and baseless claims of having decisively defeated Iran – a narrative utterly devoid of credibility among sober political analysts – mere hours later, Palestinians in Gaza, enduring over 639 days of a relentless and internationally recognized genocide, delivered an undeniable message: Israel cannot even subjugate Beit Hanoun.

What, then, is Beit Hanoun?

In essence, this small town, encompassing an approximate area of 12.5 square kilometers (4.8 square miles), persists merely as a geographic marker and a name. It has been almost entirely obliterated, its entire pre-war population, estimated at around 60,000 residents, wholly displaced.

Owing to its perilous proximity to the Israeli border, often as close as 1.5 kilometers (approximately 1 mile), Beit Hanoun has been a primary target in nearly all of Israel’s prior aggressions against Gaza. It bore a disproportionately heavier burden of destruction compared to other Palestinian areas, dating back as early as 2004, 2006, and 2014.

However, the latest war and genocide have left virtually no building intact; some structures have been bombed repeatedly, rendering the entire area a haunting tableau of charred devastation. Indeed, numerous charred remains of victims still lie in the streets of Beit Hanoun or entombed beneath its vast rubble to this day.

Adding profound insult to grievous injury, the city was literally branded with the Star of David. In January 2025, chilling satellite imagery starkly revealed a giant Star of David carved into what was once fertile farmland in Beit Hanoun. Historically, alongside Beit Lahia and other eastern regions, the town constituted a vital segment of Gaza’s food basket – a role that became acutely critical during the two decades of suffocating Israeli siege.

Though much of this crucial agricultural land had already been appropriated by the Israeli army as ‘military zones,’ it still managed to somewhat stave off outright famine. Thus, the deliberate destruction of Beit Hanoun fundamentally equates to a deliberate assault on Gaza’s very capacity for survival.

Yet, Beit Hanoun simply refuses to die. On the contrary, it persists as one of the most active and formidable fronts for the Palestinian Resistance, posing one of the most perplexing military quandaries for the Israeli army. This defiance occurs despite Israel’s state-of-the-art killing technology, overwhelming troop numbers, and a seemingly endless supply chain, courtesy of Uncle Sam’s boundless generosity.

When Israel initiated its full-scale ground offensive on Gaza on October 27, 2023, it commenced precisely in Beit Hanoun. Astonishingly, it took the Resistance merely three days – between October 27 and November 1 – to discern the tactics of the invading Israeli army and adapt accordingly.

On November 1, Al-Qassam declared it had decimated four Israeli Merkava tanks and armored vehicles using Yasin 105 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenades, followed by the precision targeting of an Israeli soldier gathering with a quadcopter drone. On November 11, the Israeli army itself reluctantly admitted to the killing of four soldiers and the wounding of others in a booby-trapped tunnel in Beit Hanoun. The Resistance further asserted it had detonated an anti-personnel improvised explosive device (IED) targeting Israeli forces occupying a civilian home in the area.

Numerous other operations followed, each as lethal and sophisticated as its predecessors. It became terrifyingly evident that the more destruction the Israeli army wrought upon Beit Hanoun, the more fiercely and resiliently its resistance emerged. Desperate for a conclusive victory, the Israeli army brazenly declared on December 18, 2023, that it had “dismantled” the Al-Qassam battalions in the town. Consequently, its war tactics in the area supposedly shifted from a full-scale invasion to “holding operations,” predicated on the false premise that the Israeli army was now in “full control.”

That, too, proved to be another pipedream. The Israeli army was repeatedly forced to withdraw from Beit Hanoun as Palestinian fighters, expertly utilizing previously excavated tunnels – and possibly newly dug ones – infiltrated back into their ravaged town. They ingeniously leveraged the very mass destruction inflicted by the Israeli army to their strategic advantage, turning the urban wasteland into a complex battlefield.

The deadly July 7 attack on Israeli forces marked the 639th day since the war’s inception on October 7, 2023. This operation unequivocally signaled Israel’s failure, not only to occupy the town definitively, but also to truly conquer any part of Gaza. Beit Hanoun is, in essence, a microcosm of Gaza’s undefeated, and arguably undefeatable, nature.

And like every sacred piece of land in Gaza and throughout Palestine, the history of Beit Hanoun predates the very existence of Israel by millennia. Beit Hanoun, an ancient settlement, is believed to have been founded by a pagan king named Hanoun. Archaeological findings in the area testify to both ancient constructions and uninterrupted habitation across countless epochs.

It was there, just west of Beit Hanoun, that the Ayyubids famously vanquished the Crusaders at the Battle of Umm al-Nasser hill in 1239. To commemorate that pivotal victory, a mosque was consecrated bearing the battle’s name. Tragically, this very mosque, the revered Umm al-Naser Mosque, was obliterated by Israel in November 2023, with news of its destruction confirmed in January the following year.

If the human spirit were merely quantifiable by stones and concrete, Beit Hanoun would have been meticulously erased from both existence and memory long ago. The human spirit, however, can only be truly measured by the unyielding steadfastness of a people’s collective will. As clever as he may perceive himself to be, neither Netanyahu nor his formidable, US-backed army will ever manage to defeat this ancient Palestinian town, nor Gaza, nor the indomitable Palestinian people themselves. If history has bequeathed us any certain lesson, it is precisely this.



Ramzy Baroud is a journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of six books. His latest book, co-edited with Ilan Pappé, is “Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak out”. Dr. Baroud is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA). His website is www.ramzybaroud.net