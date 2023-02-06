After 46 Years of Imprisonment, It’s Time to Free Leonard Peltier

Marking the 6 February Global Day of Solidarity with Native American activist Leonard Peltier, Amnesty International reiterates its call on President Biden to immediately grant Mr. Peltier clemency. Leonard Peltier has been imprisoned in the United States for over 46 years, some of which were spent in solitary confinement, serving two life sentences for murder despite concerns over the fairness of his trial. He has always maintained his innocence.
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, issued the following statement:
“Today, February 6, marks the Global Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier, in which people around the world are calling on President Biden to finally grant Leonard clemency. February 6 also marks the beginning of Leonard’s 48th year of incarceration. Leonard Peltier has been incarcerated for far too long. Amnesty International has long maintained that there are serious concerns about the fairness of proceedings leading to his trial and conviction. At 78 years old, Leonard has spent more than 46 years in prison and been repeatedly denied parole. We have serious concerns about his deteriorating health, including re-exposure to COVID-19. President Biden must grant his clemency immediately.”
Leonard Peltier’s attorney filed a new application for executive clemency in July 2021. Amnesty International has long campaigned in support of clemency for Leonard Peltier based on fair trial concerns, his treatment in prison and his deteriorating health. Leonard Peltier suffers from a number of chronic health ailments, including one that is potentially fatal. He is not eligible for another parole hearing until 2024. President Biden has committed to grant clemency/commutation of sentences on a rolling basis rather than at the end of his term, following a review of requests by the White House Counsel’s Office and the Department of Justice. As President Biden prepares to address the public on Tuesday at the State of the Union Address, we urge the administration to uphold their commitment to human rights and grant Leonard Peltier clemency on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice.
Leonard Peltier wasn’t the guilty party in the incident, and there are a lot of facts that I learned over time about the whole situation, including going to the rez not long after it happened with an American Indian friend who was a good buddy of mine during my Army time. We were thanked for our support, but told it would be better to go back because of possible consequences from the military. When the case was brought to the Iowa court, the judge even saw through the nonsense and dismissed it, whereupon the case was taken to Yankton, which was and still is, in some ways, one of the most racist places against American Indians. Even with the evidence that implicated the bad acts against some witnesses to force them to lie in court, which the judge dismissed, Leonard was framed to be the bad guy and has suffered much, since. It is way past time to free him, so he can at least enjoy what life he has left as a free man. Most importantly also, the real truth needs to be told and the real bad guys should have to face the same consequences Leonard has endured for so long.