A Pro-Palestine Socialist Is Hoping to Unseat an AIPAC-Backed Congresswoman in Houston

PERVEZ AGWAN

Politics was never the plan for me. My dad was a blue-collar worker. My mom looked after my brother and me at home. People with my name — Mohamed Pervez Siddique Agwan — we don’t run for office in this country.

My dad came to Manhattan in 1979 or 1980 with five bucks in his pocket. He did everything you could think of: hotel bellboy, restaurant worker, behind the counter at a convenience store. He and five or six of his siblings shared a small rent-controlled apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan back in the 1980s.

I grew up in one of the lowest-income neighborhoods in Houston, Gulfton — 40 percent of families and children live in poverty in Gulfton and [the nearby community of] Sharpstown. It’s one of the most uninsured zip codes in the state. So my upbringing was nothing special: no private schools, non-wealthy parents who barely spoke English — first-generation immigrants. My dad drove a forklift and worked at a gas station convenience store; I was the first in my family to go to college.

[Running for office] was never in the plan. But a few years back, my father suddenly passed away. When the oil industry crashed in Houston, my father lost his job, but he was too proud to tell us that he lost his job and that he lost his health insurance. My brother was eighteen at the time; my mom doesn’t work. My dad was driving an Uber, and he didn’t tell us; he was too proud to tell us that he was struggling to cover health care.

My dad was a diabetic, and it’s $300 for a checkup. Houston doesn’t have a safety net. The state refuses to expand medical coverage — we refuse to expand Medicare and Medicaid. Within three months of losing his job, he started going through health issues, and he passed away very quickly. We tried to figure out why, and it was because he was a diabetic with heart disease. He just couldn’t get the care he needed.

Burying my father at a young age and having to take care of my brother . . . it woke me up to the idea that if this could happen to him, it could happen to anybody. And before he passed away, in the final hours, my father said to me, “Do something with your life that benefits others. Don’t chase the money, it’s never going to bring you happiness.”

That really stuck with me. I had recently graduated from [Massachusetts Institute of Technology]. I was studying and teaching up there. I went to work in renewable energy, because I wanted to make a difference. I’ve been building wind and solar projects for the last few years of my life, but it never really fulfilled me, seeing what I see [in Houston]. Because [the newly drawn district I’m running in] is not just the most diverse district in Texas, but also the most unequal. It has the highest-income neighborhood in the city, West University. But it also has one of the lowest-income neighborhoods, just five miles west.

I refuse to let this system continue. I blame health insurance companies funneling thousands of dollars to politicians for why we can’t expand medical coverage. Seventy-five percent of Americans want universal health care; 80 percent want paid family leave. But we can’t get anything done, because politicians are bought and paid for.

So when they drew this district, I said, “Enough is enough. I’m going to throw my hat in the ring.” My personal experience of my family struggling with the cost of health care has woken me up — if there’s one thing this country needs, it’s universal health care. That’s why one of the things that I want to do is tackle the health insurance lobby head on.

The new district is the most diverse district in Texas. There are more ethnicities, nationalities, languages, races, and religions in this one district than any other area in the state. It has the largest Asian and Arab population in the state of Texas. It has more Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren voters than Joe Biden voters. There are two hundred thousand Asians and Arabs in the district. It encompasses Fort Bend County, which is the most diverse county in America.

[My opponent, Rep.] Fletcher, is funded by the oil and gas companies. She’s funded by health insurance companies. As someone who has been at the forefront of trying to build renewable energy, trying to focus on the climate battle, as someone who’s really cared about labor laws . . . Fletcher is one of the most anti-labor candidates in the country.

She’s a union-buster. She’s a former corporate litigator, and the law firm she worked for sued the Service Employees International Union and janitorial workers. The firm attacked the rights of immigrant women workers to stand up for themselves, and they filled the jury with Donald Trump supporters and won the case. When people ask me why we’re running, it’s because it is unacceptable to me that we have someone who is anti-labor, pro-oil, and now pro–big lobbies in Congress trying to represent the district.