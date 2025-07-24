19 Crew Members and 2 Journalists Sail Aboard Handala to Break Israel’s Blockade of Gaza

Gallipoli, Italy — On Sunday 20 July nineteen international human rights defenders and two journalists set sail on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s boat Handala in a bold mission to challenge Israel’s illegal and inhumane blockade of the Palestinian people in Gaza. This diverse crew of activists, scholars, workers, artists, members of parliament, elected officials, and journalists are from 12 countries. They carry the dreams of millions of people across the world and bring with them a powerful message of international solidarity – that we will break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza.

The Handala, now at sea, carries life-saving humanitarian aid and a direct political message: the blockade must end.

Human Rights Defenders on Board:

Christian Smalls (United States) – Founder of the Amazon Labor Union

Huwaida Arraf (Palestine/United States) – Human rights attorney, Freedom Flotilla Coalition steering committee member

Emma Fourreau (France/Sweden) – Member of the European Parliament and human rights activist

Gabrielle Cathala (France) – Parliamentarian and former humanitarian worker

Dr. Frank Romano (France/United States) – International lawyer and actor

Robert Martin (Australia) – Human rights activist

Jacob Berger (United States) – Jewish-American activist and content creator

Bob Suberi (United States) – Jewish U.S. war veteran

Antonio Mazzeo (Italy) – Teacher, peace researcher, and journalist

Santiago González Vallejo (Spain) – Economist and human rights activist

Sergio Toribio (Spain) – Engineer and environmental activist

Justine Kempf (France) – Nurse with Médecins du Monde

Ange Sahuquet (France) – Engineer and human rights activist

Antonio La Picirella (Italy) – Climate and social justice organizer

Braedon Peluso (United States) – Seasoned sailor and direct action activist

Chloé Fiona Ludden (United Kingdom/France) – Former United Nations staff member and scientist

Hatem Aouini (Tunisia) – Trade unionist and internationalist activist

Tania “Tan” Safi (Australia) – Journalist and organizer born to Lebanese refugees

Vigdis Bjorvand (Norway) 70-year-old activist with an unwavering commitment to justice spanning nearly five decades Journalists on Board:

Mohamed El Bakkali (Morocco) – Senior journalist with Al Jazeera, based in Paris

Waad Al Musa (Iraq/United States) – Cameraman and field reporter with Al Jazeera

These participants join the Handala with a clear message: solidarity is not symbolic. It is physical, moral, and political action against apartheid, genocide, and occupation.

Full biographies here: https://freedomflotilla.org/2025-handala-participants/